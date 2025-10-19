Illinois DNR Seeks Bids for Illini State Park concession lease

The recently renovated concession building at Illini State Park in Marseilles features a commercial kitchen, indoor dining area, and updated restrooms. The Illinois Department of Natural Resources is accepting sealed bids for the concession building at Illini State Park. (Bill Freskos)

The Illinois Department of Natural Resources is accepting sealed bids for the concession building at Illini State Park in Marseilles.

The concession includes a full commercial kitchen, indoor dining area and outdoor patio space. The state is seeking an operator through a competitive concession lease.

A mandatory pre-submission conference will be held at 10:30 a.m. Oct. 21, 2025, at the concession building in the park. Department staff will go over bid forms, requirements and answer questions from prospective bidders.

All bid documents must be downloaded and printed from the state’s procurement website, BidBuy. The official solicitation number is 26-422DNR-REALT-B-49278.

For questions or site information, contact Illini State Park at 815-795-2448.