Shaw Local

News   •   Sports   •   Obituaries   •   eNewspaper   •   The Scene
Illinois Valley

Illinois DNR Seeks Bids for Illini State Park concession lease

Pre-bid meeting set for Oct. 21 at concession building; bids due via state website

The recently renovated concession building at Illini State Park in Marseilles features a commercial kitchen, indoor dining area, and updated restrooms. The park is currently seeking a new concessionaire to operate the facility for the upcoming season.

The recently renovated concession building at Illini State Park in Marseilles features a commercial kitchen, indoor dining area, and updated restrooms. The Illinois Department of Natural Resources is accepting sealed bids for the concession building at Illini State Park. (Bill Freskos)

By Bill Freskos

The Illinois Department of Natural Resources is accepting sealed bids for the concession building at Illini State Park in Marseilles.

The concession includes a full commercial kitchen, indoor dining area and outdoor patio space. The state is seeking an operator through a competitive concession lease.

A mandatory pre-submission conference will be held at 10:30 a.m. Oct. 21, 2025, at the concession building in the park. Department staff will go over bid forms, requirements and answer questions from prospective bidders.

All bid documents must be downloaded and printed from the state’s procurement website, BidBuy. The official solicitation number is 26-422DNR-REALT-B-49278.

For questions or site information, contact Illini State Park at 815-795-2448.

MarseillesMarseilles City CouncilMyWebTimes

Bill Freskos

Bill Freskos is a multimedia journalist based in the Illinois Valley. He covers hard news, local government, sports, business enterprise, and politics while contributing to Shaw Local Radio stations for Shaw Media across La Salle, Bureau, and Putnam counties.