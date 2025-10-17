Local author to speak at Chicago Women’s Expo Oct. 26 on Rosemont

Local author Dana S. Diaz will speak at the Chicago Women’s Expo at noon Sunday, Oct. 26, at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center, 5555 N. River Road, Rosemont.

Diaz will discuss her “You Become What You Believe” presentation. The presentation costs $10 per person.

She published her first novel, “Gasping for Air,” in 2023. Diaz also published two additional novels as part of her memoir trilogy. She also serves as an abuse and domestic violence advocate. Diaz speaks at healing- and empowerment-focused online summits and in-person conferences. She is married to Douglas Stuedemann, of Seneca.

For more information, visit danasdiaz.com.