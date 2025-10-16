Streator panel recommends $15K facade grant for Pub 820

Pub 820 on North Shabbona Street in Streator is set to receive a $15,000 facade grant from the city for exterior renovations, including new windows, a door, and a wood-and-metal overhang to give the building an old-time saloon look. (Bill Freskos)

The Streator Planning Commission positively recommended a $15,000 facade grant for Streator bar Pub 820 to support exterior renovations that will update the building while giving it an “old-time saloon” look.

Owner William Cashmer spoke to commissioner members during Tuesday’s meeting and described the updates as a way to refresh the building’s appearance while giving it a vintage style.

According to city documents, the project will remove old painted brick and glass block, install new windows and a door, add a wooden post overhang, and use black metal siding with exposed trusses.

The project is estimated to cost about $24,500, with Cashmer contributing roughly $9,500 and hoping to receive the $15,000 facade grant.

Commission members noted that, because the property is part of the recently established TIF 6, it is eligible to receive a facade grant from the city for the first time.

City staff said adding Pub 820 to the facade program shouldn’t put a strain on city finances.

Properties in the downtown area that are part of older TIF districts get priority for grants, and any remaining funds are given out on a first-come, first-served basis. This means that even with Pub 820 included, the city expects to manage the program without financial issues.

The commission approved the recommendation unanimously, sending it to Streator City Council for a final vote during their next meeting at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 19 at City Hall.

According to City Engineer Jeremy Palm, this project could be the last facade grant awarded this year if approved by the council.