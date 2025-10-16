Charles “Chuck” Geiger, founder of Chuck’s Gourmet Cheese, dies at 84

The founder of an Ottawa favorite, Chuck’s Gourmet Cheese, died Tuesday.

Charles “Chuck” Geiger was 84. According to a 1999 The Daily Times article, Geiger’s one-man business began making cheese in the late 1980s in addition to his full-time job as a CSX engineer. He told The Daily Times he used a blend of various cheeses, added flavoring and spices, mixed it up and packaged it.

The article noted Geiger was awarded several ribbons from the Illinois State Fair. At the time, he shipped the cheese to 22 outlets in a 50-mile radius.

His obituary noted he always had an entrepreneurial spirit. He opened a deli/market and owned Tequila Eddie’s Restaurant and Bar. Chuck’s Cheese was purchased by Gina and Allen Stoudt in 2023.

The Ottawa Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

The Times / NewsTribune / Bureau County Republican is committed to keeping readers up to date with business happenings in the area. Much of our reporting relies on what we see and hear, but we’re also reaching out to readers for tips on business items. If you have a tip to share for Eyes on Enterprise, email newsroom@mywebtimes.com.