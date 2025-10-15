Streator panel recommends two facade grants worth $30K

Forrest Smith’s building at 620 E. Main St. in Streator is set to receive a $15,000 facade grant for exterior renovations, including new doors, an ADA-accessible ramp, a black metal awning, and a redesigned upper facade to reflect the building’s historic character. (Bill Freskos)

Two buildings in downtown Streator are a step closer to getting a fresh look after the planning commission agreed Tuesday to make a positive recommendation for facade improvement grants.

Both applications came from Forrest Smith of Properties by Forrest LLC, who is using the city’s facade program to help cover exterior renovations.

The first project, at 620 E. Main St., calls for a full overhaul of the front of the building. Smith is looking to remove the existing siding, windows and entryway; replace them with two new doors and an Americans With Disabilities Act-accessible ramp; and add a black metal awning. The flower box would be removed, and the window coverings on the upper level would be painted.

The total cost for that project is about $21,760, with the grant covering $15,000. The goal, according to the application, is to restore more of the building’s historic look from before the 1950s.

The second grant, also for $15,000, with costs estimated at $18,975.29, is for 102-110 N. Everett St.

That project includes installing a metal awning and soffit along two sides of the building and placing 12 LED lights underneath the awning.

During discussion, commissioners said they didn’t want the updated facade to look flat or plain once the old siding is removed. Before officially approving the measure, they asked Smith to consider adding another dimension or old-style artistic elements, comparing it to the mural-style art seen on other downtown buildings in Streator.

Commissioners said the goal of the facade program isn’t just for basic cleanup, but also to give buildings a visual appeal that fits the downtown’s historic 1950s style.

Smith attended the meeting and said he would make some changes to the design. He also hasn’t yet finalized a use for the space, but he said he’s considering options such as a tanning salon or office space.

The commission voted to recommend approval of both grants, with the requests now headed to the Streator City Council for final action at its next meeting at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 19, at City Hall.