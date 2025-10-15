Ottawa Center for the Arts expands with second downtown building

The Ottawa Center for the Arts recently announced it added a second building to its downtown Ottawa campus. (Bill Freskos)

The Ottawa Center for the Arts recently announced it added a second building to its downtown Ottawa campus.

The arts organization expanded to include the purchase of Christ Episcopal Church, 113 E. Lafayette St., Ottawa, in August.

The Ottawa Center for the Arts also acquired the former Open Table Church building. The arts center will celebrate the new locations with a free open house from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 26. The open house features guided tours, art displays, refreshments, and teaser performances. A Spooky Organ Concert also will be held at 6:30 p.m.

The venues are being renamed to celebrate their new identities. The former Open Table Church building will be renamed the Great Hall. The former Christ Episcopal Church is being renamed The Abbey. The Ottawa Center for the Arts will use the venues for a mix of free and ticketed events.

The venues will offer space for various cultural experiences and showcase local, regional, and national music, theater, cinema, and visual arts talent. The arts center venues also will be available to rent for private events including fundraising galas, weddings, corporate functions, and community celebrations.

“These acquisitions are an early step toward what will become a cultural cornerstone for Ottawa,” Ottawa Center for the Arts director Anne Badger said in a news release. “We envision these spaces as vibrant, welcoming, and inspiring hubs that honor their history while creating new opportunities for creativity, performance, and connection.”

“We’re planning an exciting initial lineup that will bring our community together in new ways—from intimate concerts and art exhibits to film screenings and collaborative performances. The momentum is building, and we can’t wait to open the doors.” Ottawa Center for the Arts board chair Christine Benson also said in the news release.

The art centers board members have been preparing for the centers new chapter. Benson is partnering with board members Roger Amm, Jonah Sharp, and Suzannah Walter to coordinate the open house activities and book future events. Board members Jay Reed, Doug Dalrymple, Rex Benson, and Tommy Strow also will meet with contractors to begin repairs and design plans for the former Open Table building’s partial remodel. The initial repair and maintenance work’s first step will be completed by the end of October.

For Ottawa Visitors Center board member and former Ottawa Mayor Bob Eschbach and current Ottawa Mayor Robert Hasty, the expansion is about more than just arts programming—it’s about the heart of the city.

“Preserving these historic buildings across from Washington Square ensures that they remain active, vital parts of downtown Ottawa’s story,” Eschbach said in the new release. “It’s an investment in our past and our future.”

“The Ottawa Center for the Arts is helping to strengthen downtown as a destination. These beautiful spaces will not only draw people to our community but will also keep our historic architecture alive and thriving for generations to come.” Hasty also said in the news release.