Starved Rock Country Community Foundation honors key supporters at annual event

Beckett Lifetime Achievement Award winner Jay McCracken with daughter Megan, left, wife Kim, and SRCCF co-founder Pamela Beckett. (photo provided by Photo by Sally Van Cura)

The Starved Rock Country Community Foundation recognized its leading supporters Tuesday, Oct. 7, during its second annual SRCCF Honors event.

Jay McCracken of Ottawa, the foundation’s first board chair, received the Beckett Lifetime Achievement Award from SRCCF co-founder Pamela Beckett.

Beckett praised McCracken’s dedication, saying, “He didn’t just lend his name — he lent his heart, his wisdom, and his belief in what we could build together. I am forever grateful for that belief and the added blessing of a cherished friendship as well.”

She added, “It is my great honor to present Jay McCracken with the Starved Rock Country Community Foundation Lifetime Achievement Award for his decades of service, his devotion to education, his stewardship of history, and his unwavering belief in the power of community.”

McCracken was accompanied by his wife, Kim, and daughter, Megan Rolfs.

Jay LeSeure accepts the SRCCF’s Media Excellence Award Tuesday. (Photo provided by Photo by Sally Van Cura)

Other honorees included Jay LeSeure for media excellence; Flags of Freedom in Princeton as Fund of the Year; and Karen and Nelson Nussbaum of Ottawa as Benefactors of the Year.

LeSeure, who began his radio career at age 15, will mark 41 years at WCMY in Ottawa this November. He worked in West Virginia, Missouri and Pennsylvania before returning to Ottawa in 1985. Since 2015, he has produced more than 130 programs about the foundation.

SRCCF President Fran Brolley thanked LeSeure, saying, “Your contributions to local news, the community and our foundation are vast.”

Flags of Freedom was honored for raising more than $500,000 since 2017 to maintain four giant flags at the intersection of Interstate 80 and Route 26 in Princeton.

“Organization, hard work, discipline and above all, great leadership has led to their success,” Brolley said. “Thank you to Flags representatives for all you’ve accomplished — not for yourselves — but to honor the sacrifices of veterans and demonstrate Princeton’s pride in our nation.”

Flags of Freedom was represented by Tom and Darlene Root, Rodney and Terry Johnson, Ann and Victor Register, and Brad Oeder.

Karen and Nelson Nussbaum made one of the largest donations in SRCCF history this year. Their donor-advised fund supports several nonprofits, including the Illinois Valley Community College Foundation, Illinois State University’s agriculture program, St. Columba, Camp Tuckabatchee, and SRCCF.

“Karen and Nelson provide critically important donations to their favorite organizations — and instead of waiting for their estates to award gifts, they’re experiencing the joy of giving now. We are honored they chose SRCCF to fulfill their philanthropic objectives," Brolley said.”

For more information about the Starved Rock Country Community Foundation, contact Fran Brolley at fran@srccf.org or (815) 252-2906, or visit the office at 116 W. Lafayette St., Suite 2, Ottawa.