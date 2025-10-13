Sheridan church welcomes new associate pastor and youth director

Fox River Lutheran Church in Sheridan recently welcomed associate pastor Rich Burt and youth director Mike Itter to its clergy. (Photo provided by Linda Ness)

Fox River Lutheran Church in Sheridan recently welcomed associate pastor Rich Burt and youth director Mike Itter to its clergy.

Burt and Itter will assist Pastor Kevin Garner with meeting the community’s spiritual needs through small group studies, outreach, youth ministry, and Bible studies.

Burt has over 20 years of experience in discipleship, teaching, and preaching. He earned a master’s degree in Christian ministry from Rawlings University. Burt also served in the U.S. Air Force for 20 years.

Itter graduated with an integrated ministry degree from Moody Bible Institute. He also received an associate’s degree in Biblical studies.

Fox River Lutheran Church is located on Illinois Route 52, a quarter mile east of Illinois Route 71 and two miles north of Norway.