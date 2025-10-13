Casey Etheridge wins SAR Outstanding Citizen Award at Princeton High

Casey Etheridge, the son of Scott and Andrea Etheridge of Princeton, was selected as the class of 2026 Princeton High School Sons of the American Revolution Outstanding Citizen Award winner.

The award is sponsored by the Captain Zeally Moss-Illinois Chapter of the SAR.

The SAR Outstanding Citizen Award is presented to a student in recognition of high ideals of character and citizenship. Etheridge was selected for this honor by his classmates and the faculty.

Etheridge says that the most important influences in his life are his family. “My family has been a huge support system for me. My mother is always supportive and is one of the nicest people I know. My father always pushes me to be a better person and is one of the most honest people I know. My brother instilled my work ethic into me and has been like a best friend to me. My sister has always been there for me and supports me.”

Throughout high school, he has been involved in track, wrestling, and football. Etheridge was named football captain, class president, a Year One mentor, and wrestling captain. Outside of Princeton High School, he was a PYFL Coach and Safety Town Helper. Etheridge received All-Conference awards in football, wrestling, and track. He also was an All-State football player and wrestler, earned perfect attendance sophomore year, was selected to the National Honor Society, and received the Board of Education Award three times. Etheridge completed over 100 service learning hours through various school and community organizations.

He plans on attending college to play football and major in accounting or agriculture business.