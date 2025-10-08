Oglesby Public Library kicks off annual book sale

The Oglesby Public Library District will hold its annual book sale from Saturday, Oct. 18, through Saturday, Oct. 25 (Derek Barichello)

The Oglesby Public Library District will hold its annual book sale from Saturday, Oct. 18, through Saturday, Oct. 25.

During the event, visitors can browse and purchase a wide selection of books, DVDs, puzzles, and comic books. All sales are cash only.

Proceeds from the sale will support library operations and services. The library continues to accept donations of books and other materials and thanks the community for its ongoing support.

The library is open Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. It is located at 111 S. Woodland Ave., Oglesby.