Tolley takes oath as full-time Mendota firefighter and paramedic

A longtime first-responder in Mendota has become a full-time member of the Mendota Fire Department.

Nate Tolley was sworn in Monday as a firefighter-paramedic, even though he’s not a newcomer to the city. Tolley has been a paid, on-call firefighter for 19 years.

During those 19 years, Tolley has been certified as a firefighter and paramedic and has all his training for the technical rescue team and swift water rescue. He also is a fire apparatus engineer and certified instructor.

“He’s a very good firefighter and we’re looking forward to working with him on a full-time basis,” Chief Dennis Rutishauser said. “He’s a good fit for us.”

Tolley is 44. Although firefighters typically are subject to an age limit of 35, Rutishauser said that a new state statute rules the age limit no longer applies to longtime members such as Tolley. Rutishauser said that Tolley met all requirements, including passing the written exam and agility tests.

“I’m just excited to be part of the fire department full-time,” Tolley said.