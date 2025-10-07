Mendota to annex old Phalen Steel building

The Mendota City Council adopted Monday, Aug. 18, 2025, an ordinance authorizing the purchase of property at 200 N. U.S. 52 for $1.15 million with all contents. The city has long wrestled with a space crunch and decided the purchase was a more cost-effective option than new construction. (Tom Collins)

The old Phalen Steel building will be annexed into Mendota, although city officials remain unsure what the new space will be used for.

The Mendota City Council presented a petition Monday to annex the property at 200 N. U.S. Route 52. As previously reported, the space-starved city snatched it up in August for $1.15 million, including its contents.

Mayor David Boelk said Monday that part of the Phalen property sat outside city limits, making it necessary to pull the entire parcel in before deciding what city offices or departments will be moved in.

“We’re not quite there yet,” Boelk said, anticipating a decision by year’s end. “We’ve got a lot of things to do.”

Boelk further said it would be “late spring at the minimum” before any department or city employee is moved inside.

Other business