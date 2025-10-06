Dan Smith joins Princeton Park Board to boost community recreation

Dan Smith, a longtime community volunteer and youth sports coach, has been appointed to the Princeton Park Board. (Photo provided by Princeton Park District)

Smith, a Princeton resident for more than 50 years, has deep ties to the town’s recreational programs. His experience includes coaching soccer, baseball, football, and basketball, as well as serving as assistant scout master for Boy Scout Troop 63.

He notably coached the Princeton Grizzlies Special Olympics basketball team for 17 years, leading them to 13 state championships. Smith also lifeguarded at Alexander Swimming Pool as a teen and worked at the Bureau County Metro Center.

Currently a production supervisor at Ronken Industries in Spring Valley, Smith credits his commitment to community service to his father, Jim Smith, a former Park Board member and president.

“I’m honored to serve on the Park Board,” Smith said. “The parks and facilities in Princeton have played a meaningful role in my life, and I’m grateful for the opportunity to give back to the community that has given me so much.”

The Park Board welcomes Smith’s experience and dedication as it continues to maintain and improve local parks and recreational programs.