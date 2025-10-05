Princeton High student Lydia Johnson named in National Merit program

Lydia Johnson, a senior at Princeton High School, has been named a Commended Student in the 2026 National Merit Scholarship Program, Principal Andy Berlinski announced. (Tom Sistak)

Johnson is among approximately 34,000 students nationwide recognized for exceptional academic promise. Although Commended Students do not advance in the competition for National Merit Scholarships, they rank among the top 50,000 entrants who took the 2024 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test.

A letter of commendation from the school and the National Merit Scholarship Corporation will be presented to Johnson by Berlinski.

A spokesperson for the National Merit Scholarship Corporation said the recognition highlights students’ outstanding potential and the important role schools play in their development.