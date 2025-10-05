Mendota High Board approves 3-Year contract with Teachers’ Union

The Mendota Township High School District 280 Board of Education approved a new three-year contract with the Mendota Education Association (MEA) on Wednesday, Oct. 1, ending months of negotiations. (Scott Anderson)

The MEA ratified the agreement earlier the same day. The two sides settled Sept. 23 after meeting with a federal mediator.

The final contract will be signed at the board’s regular meeting on Oct. 20 and posted on the school’s website.

“This agreement reflects our shared commitment to MHS students and teachers who serve them daily,” Board President Jim Lauer said. “It recognizes their hard work while maintaining fiscal responsibility to taxpayers.”

MEA President Matthew Meyer called the agreement “fair and favorable” and said it highlights the importance of collaboration between teachers and the district.

The contract covers about 40 teachers and includes annual base salary increases of 6% in year one, 5% in year two, and 4% in year three. An additional step was added to all nine education lanes, resulting in total raises ranging from 17.36% to 28.72% over the contract’s duration.

The agreement also increases pay for additional duties such as event workers, internal substitutes, department chairs, and school improvement team members. Extra-curricular sponsors and coaches will receive higher stipends, with new positions added to the list.

Mendota Township High School District 280 serves roughly 505 students across Bureau, La Salle, and Lee counties.