NewsTribune Athlete of the Week: Henry-Senachwine’s Carson Rowe

Henry-Senachwine’s Carson Rowe has had a strong senior season on the golf course.

Last week, Rowe shot a 1-under-par 71 to win the individual title at the Tri-County Conference Tournament while also helping the Mallards take the team title.

Rowe also carded a 37 to earn medalist honors in a triangular win.

“Carson is peaking at the right time,” Henry coach Max Kirbach said. “He has been posting a lot more birdies the last couple weeks, especially on par 5s. His scores have reflected this.”

For his performance, Rowe was voted the NewsTribune Athlete of the Week, sponsored by Sullivan’s and Grasser’s Plumbing & Heating.

Rowe answered some questions from NewsTribune sports editor Kevin Chlum.

When did you start playing golf and how did you get into it?

Rowe: I started playing golf when I was in seventh grade and I got into it because my dad would take me to the driving range when I was really young.

What do you enjoy about playing golf?

Rowe: The thing I most enjoy about playing golf is how the game can change from day to day and from course to course. It is just a different challenge everyday and that’s what I like about it.

What makes you a good golfer?

Rowe: I think what makes me a good golfer is my course management and my ability to not let a few bogies shape the rest of my round.

What is your favorite course to play?

Rowe: My favorite course to play in Illinois would have to be Frye Lake, but my favorite course I have ever played would be Paynes Valley (in Missouri).

If you could travel anywhere in the world, where would you go and why?

Rowe: If I could travel anywhere in the world, I would probably go to Scotland because that is where The Old Course is located.

What is your favorite Halloween candy?

Rowe: My favorite Halloween candy is Snickers.

What is the best costume you ever wore for Halloween?

Rowe: The best costume I have ever worn for Halloween would have to be my Peter Pan costume.

What are your plans after high school?

Rowe: After high school I plan to attend probably a JUCO to continue my academic and athletic career for golf.

What are your thoughts on your performance last week?

Rowe: My performance last week was a very weird one. I didn’t feel like I struck the ball to my full potential in our conference meet and had some bad mistakes early, but all in all, I played my best high school 18-hole round ever at 1-under par. At our home nine-hole meet, I felt like I struck the ball very well and also putted very well, but I didn’t make a single birdie, which was weird. As a whole last week, I felt my performance really helped me build confidence leading into the postseason.