Engle Lane Theatre in Streator to present ‘Mystic Pizza’ musical next week

Cast members rehearse a scene from Engle Lane Theatre’s upcoming production of Mystic Pizza: The Musical, which opens Sunday, Oct. 5, in Streator. (Photo Provided By Pam Paden)

Engle Lane Theatre in Streator will present Mystic Pizza: The Musical next week.

The musical, based on the 1988 film that launched Julia Roberts’ career, features ’80s and ’90s hits and follows three young women working at a small-town pizza parlor as they figure out their futures.

The cast includes Grace McCormick as Jo, Emma Woulfe as Kat and Cheyanne Kreush as Daisy.

“This show has incredible songs from the ’80s and ’90s that audiences are sure to know and want to sing right along with,” Kreush said in a news release. “The cast has worked incredibly hard on this, and we are only the fourth theatre to get the rights to perform it, so it really is an incredible opportunity to bring something truly new to the Illinois Valley.”

Performances are scheduled for 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 5, and 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 7, through Friday, Oct. 10, at the theater in Streator.

Tickets are $22 for adults, $20 for seniors and $10 for children 12 and younger. They can be purchased at the theatre’s website or by calling the box office at 815-672-3584 between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. daily.