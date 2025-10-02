Shaw Local

Putnam County Library to host ‘Moonlit Guardians’ art workshop Oct. 7

The Putnam County Public Library District will hold a family-friendly art workshop called “Moonlit Guardians” at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 7, at its Granville Branch, 214 S. McCoy St.

By Shaw Local News Network

Participants will create a three-dimensional scene featuring a glowing full moon, a night sky, and flying bats using mixed media techniques. The workshop also includes information on bats’ vital roles in pollination, pest control, and ecosystem balance.

All materials will be provided, and no prior art experience is needed.

For more information, call the Granville Branch at 815-339-2038.

