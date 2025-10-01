State Rep. Briel partners with ICIRR for presentation on immigration rights

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents surround and detain a person Oct. 22 during a raid in Richmond, Va. (AP file)

State Rep. Amy “Murri” Briel, D-Ottawa, hosted an immigration rights presentation from The Illinois Coalition for Immigrant and Refugee Rights on Tuesday evening.

The ICIRR is a statewide nonprofit organization based in Chicago that advocates for the interests of immigrant and refugee communities.

Xochitl Esparza, an ICIRR representative, spoke during the majority of the presentation and covered multiple topics, including federal and state laws, as well as recent ones related to immigration rights and ICE raids.

Esparza started by explaining some important federal and state laws that people should be aware of. The Illinois Trust Act was the first mentioned - a state provision that essentially leaves a gap between federal agents and local law enforcement.

Esparza also noted recent federal changes that currently allow ICE to raid what were once considered “sensitive” locations like schools, medical facilities, courthouses and child care facilities.

Throughout the presentation, Esparza outlined steps individuals should take if approached by immigration agents at home, in public or during a traffic stop. She said agents cannot enter a home without a warrant signed by a judge, people have the right to remain silent, and no one should sign documents without first speaking to an attorney.

“Everyone has rights, regardless of immigration status,” Esparza said. She encouraged people to document encounters with ICE, ask to see identification and seek legal advice when possible.

The presentation also highlighted resources for immigrant families, including ICIRR’s family support hotline at 855-435-7693, which provides legal referrals and information.

Esparza mentioned the group partners with over 100 community organizations across Illinois to provide legal resources, citizenship workshops, leadership training and policy advocacy.

After the presentation, Briel made sure to thank Esparza and explained she partnered with the nonprofit to provide information to Illinois Valley residents and connect them with resources if needed.

“Thank you so much - from everyone in our district, we appreciate your help and guidance with these presentations,” Briel said.

Residents who have questions or need legal assistance were encouraged to contact ICIRR or the local family support hotline for guidance and resources.