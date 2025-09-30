Shaw Local

Putnam Library screens documentary on Book Bans Oct. 7

Free event highlights fight for free expression during Banned Books Week

Putnam County Library

By Shaw Local News Network

The Putnam County Public Library District will host a free screening of the documentary “Banned Together: The Fight Against Censorship” at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 7, at its Granville Branch, 214 S. McCoy St.

The 95-minute film explores the fight against book bans in schools and libraries, following a group of teens protesting the removal of 97 books from their school libraries. It features banned authors and First Amendment advocates discussing the importance of free expression.

The event honors Banned Books Week, a national celebration of the freedom to read established by the American Library Association.

For more information, call the Granville Branch at 815-339-2038.

