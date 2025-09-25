Steven Olson wins fourth game on Jeopardy

Princeton band instructor Steven Olson won his fourth game on Jeopardy and now has won a 4-day total of $74,382. (Photo provided by Jeopardy)

Princeton band instructor Steven Olson won his fourth game on the popular game show Jeopardy on Wednesday.

Olson had the game wrapped up heading into the Final Jeopardy once again. This time, he bet just $93, which he answered correctly for a first-place prize of $17,293.

The Princeton High School and Logan Junior High band instructor now has a 4-day winning total of $74,382.

His next show will air at 4:30 p.m. today (Thursday) on KWQC, Channel 6. Trying to knock off the reigning champ today will be Erik Nielsen, a substitute teacher from Hollywood, Calif., and Vickie Talvoya, a quantitative trader from Jersey City, New Jersey.