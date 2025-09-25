Shaw Local

News   •   Sports   •   Obituaries   •   eNewspaper   •   The Scene
Illinois Valley

Steven Olson wins fourth game on Jeopardy

Princeton band instructor now has won $74,382, will play fifth game Thursday

Princeton band instructor Steven Olson won his fourth game on Jeopardy and now has won a 4-day total of $74,382.

Princeton band instructor Steven Olson won his fourth game on Jeopardy and now has won a 4-day total of $74,382. (Photo provided by Jeopardy)

By Kevin Hieronymus

Princeton band instructor Steven Olson won his fourth game on the popular game show Jeopardy on Wednesday.

Olson had the game wrapped up heading into the Final Jeopardy once again. This time, he bet just $93, which he answered correctly for a first-place prize of $17,293.

The Princeton High School and Logan Junior High band instructor now has a 4-day winning total of $74,382.

His next show will air at 4:30 p.m. today (Thursday) on KWQC, Channel 6. Trying to knock off the reigning champ today will be Erik Nielsen, a substitute teacher from Hollywood, Calif., and Vickie Talvoya, a quantitative trader from Jersey City, New Jersey.

Princeton band instructor Steven Olson will play his fifth game on Jeopardy at 4:30 p.m. today on KWQC, Channel 6. He has won a 4-day total of $74,382.

Princeton band instructor Steven Olson will play his fifth game on Jeopardy at 4:30 p.m. today on KWQC, Channel 6. He has won a 4-day total of $74,382. (Photo provided by Jeopardy)

Bureau CountyBCRNewsTribune
Kevin Hieronymus

Kevin Hieronymus

Kevin has been sports editor of the BCR since 1986 and is Sports Editor of Putnam County Record. Was previously sports editor of the St. Louis Daily News and a regular contributor for the St. Louis Cardinals Magazine. He is a member of the IBCA and Illinois Valley Hall of Fames. He is one of 4 sportswriters from his tiny hometown Atlanta, IL