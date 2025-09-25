Schimmer’s Auto celebrates 80 years in Illinois Valley

From left, Tori Winterrose, Jeff Schimmer and Dan Winterrose pose for a photo at Schimmer’s Auto in Mendota. (Photo Provided By Dan Winterrose)

What began in the 1930s as a small garage in West Brooklyn, IL, has grown into a large dealership group serving Mendota, Peru and Spring Valley. This weekend, Schimmer’s Automotive will celebrate its 80th anniversary in business.

“It all started with my grandfather, Harry Schimmer, in the mid-1930s,” President and Dealer Principal Jeff Schimmer said. “We sold Pontiac, Dodge, and Conoco fuels, and over the years, we’ve grown and adapted to serve our community.”

The dealership moved to Mendota in 1942, opening at the corner of 6th Street and 6th Avenue, and became a Pontiac dealership in 1945.

Over the decades, the business has expanded through the addition of franchises, including Buick, Oldsmobile, Chevrolet, Ford, Lincoln and Hyundai and now operates four dealerships across the Illinois Valley.

Jeff Schimmer joined the family business in 1984 and became a dealer operator two years later at just 22 years old.

Jeff emphasized that employee loyalty is a hallmark of the dealership. Doug Jackson, general sales manager in Peru, marked 40 years with the company this year, while many other staff members have served 25 years or more.

“It’s like a family here,” Tori Winterrose, Social Media, Marketing Director and the fourth generation of the family to work at the dealership, said. “We’ve seen multiple generations of employees and customers come through, and our team genuinely cares about our community and our customers.”

Dan Winterrose, Director of Operations, emphasized the role the dealership plays in the Illinois Valley’s community and how the business has had to lean on its staff and local community to adapt.

“Being around for eighty years is no joke,” Dan said. “To stick around that long, you have to weather the storms - economic shifts, changes in the auto industry, and everything in between. We’re blessed to have loyal employees and customers who continue to come back, and every day we try to earn their trust.”

Schimmer’s certainly has weathered decades of change in the automotive industry. And while the dealership has thrived thanks to loyal staff and community support, Jeff Schimmer reflected specifically on how much the industry has changed since he first started.

“Front-wheel drive, computerization, improved fuel efficiency - obviously, the vehicles we sell today are completely different than when I started,” he said. “But the biggest challenge now is vehicle availability, which we address by increasing allocation and offering competitive trade-in values. It’s about being flexible and making sure our customers still have options, even when supply is tight.”

To mark the milestone, the business will host a customer appreciation event from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 27, at Shimmer Chevrolet in Mendota.

The celebration will feature a food truck, pumpkin painting for families, and a “spin the wheel” giveaway with prizes including gift cards, free detailing, and Shimmer’s merchandise.

Notably, customers who purchase a vehicle during the three-day anniversary sale on Friday, Saturday or Monday will receive complimentary lifetime oil changes and tire rotations.

“Reaching 80 years is incredibly meaningful,” Jeff Schimmer said. “But it’s the employees who made this all possible, and we’re thankful to continue serving our community while carrying on a family legacy.”