Free bone health classes offered in Walnut and Utica

Illinois Extension Nutrition Educator Susan Glassman will lead free “Eating for Bone Health” classes this October in Walnut and Utica.

Participants will learn about risk factors for osteoporosis, daily calcium and vitamin D needs, bone-friendly foods, and the importance of physical activity. The sessions include recipes and a tasting of a bone-healthy snack mix.

Classes are scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 7, from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. at Walnut Public Library, 101 Heaton St., and Wednesday, Oct. 15, from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. at Utica Public Library, 224 Mill St.

Register online at go.illinois.edu/boneswalnut or go.illinois.edu/bonesutica, or call 815-224-0894. Accommodations are available by contacting Susan Glassman at susang@illinois.edu or 815-224-0889.