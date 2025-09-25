Bureau County Health Department sets Flu Clinic dates for October

The Bureau County Health Department has announced its schedule for upcoming flu vaccination clinics across the county this October. (Scott Anderson)

Flu clinics will be held at multiple locations starting Wednesday, Oct. 1, at the Putnam County EMA Building from 9 a.m. to noon.

Additional clinics are scheduled as follows:

Thursday, Oct. 2: Stough Group Senior Housing, 9-10 a.m.; Ladd Moose Lodge, 10:30-11:30 a.m.; Bureau County Senior Center, 1-2 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 6: Neponset Community Center, 8-9 a.m.; Manlius Trinity Church, 10-11 a.m.; Buda Library, 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.; LaMoille Library, 2-3 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 7: Sheffield United Church of Christ, 8:30-9:30 a.m.; Walnut Community Center, 10-11 a.m.; Wyanet The Gathering Place, 12:30-1:30 p.m.; Tiskilwa Library, 2-3 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 9: United Methodist Church in Henry, 8:30-9:30 a.m.

Starting Friday, Sept. 26, flu shots will also be available by appointment at the Bureau County Health Department.

Residents can call 815-872-5091 and ask for Joyce or Amy to schedule an appointment for Bureau County. For appointments at the Marshall County Health Department, call 309-246-8074. The Putnam County Health Department offers flu shots by appointment on Thursdays. Call 815-872-2324 to schedule.

Health officials encourage residents to get vaccinated early to protect themselves and the community during flu season.