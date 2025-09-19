Shaw Local

Illinois Valley

Streator approves $15K grant to upgrade Bowl Mor facade

Grant will cover more than half of estimated $26,500 project cost

The Streator City Council has approved a facade grant for Bowl Mor to update the exterior of the building, including improvements to the outdoor seating area. (Bill Freskos)

By Bill Freskos

The Streator City Council has approved a $15,000 facade grant to help Bowl Mor, a bowling alley and restaurant on N. Bloomington St., upgrade its exterior.

The grant will cover more than half of the $26,500 project, which includes replacing siding on the east and south sides of the building and painting the exterior.

Streator City Engineer Jeremy Palm said the building will have its facade painted as part of the grant, with additional improvements to the doorway and signage.

He also noted that the building’s brick exterior featuring gray and red tones has never been painted before, so the work goes beyond routine maintenance.

Palm also noted that the project complements the building’s outdoor seating area, which includes umbrellas and canopies, that the owners plan to expand.

Because the property is technically outside Streator’s downtown district, it isn’t required to meet the historic standards that apply to other businesses in the program.

Bowl Mor recently changed ownership and with the council’s approval, it allows the new owners to move forward with the project.

The owners did not attend the past two meetings, and the project timeline is unknown.

Bill Freskos is a multimedia journalist based in the Illinois Valley. He covers hard news, local government, sports, business enterprise, and politics while contributing to Shaw Local Radio stations for Shaw Media across La Salle, Bureau, and Putnam counties.