Spring Valley Mini Market renovating through year’s end

The Spring Valley Mini Market is asking for shoppers’ patience as the grocery store undergoes renovations.

The work should be finished by the year’s end, according to a post on the business’s social media.

“We couldn’t be more excited to show you what’s coming,” read the post.

In the meantime, customers are asked to use the west entrance. The new entrance will be closed while the store, 508 W. Dakota St., is under construction.

