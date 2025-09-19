Goodfellas reopens in Streator after nearly decade-long closure

After closing almost 10 years ago, Goodfellas reopened this week — this time with a focus on pizza. (Stephanie Jaquins)

After closing almost 10 years ago, Goodfellas in Streator reopened this week — this time with a focus on pizza.

Owner Mark Schimek owned Goodfellas as a bar from 2006 to 2016. He had wanted to introduce a pizza menu and the timing was right to reopen.

In addition to pizza, Goodfellas Pizzeria also offers a variety of appetizers, including bone-in wings, chicken strips, cheese curds, mushrooms and fries. Italian beef is also available, along with Spumoni ice cream. They also offer homemade ranch, hot pizza sauce and garlic butter.

A cousin of Schimek’s, who works for a pizzeria in Indianapolis, helped advise him, and the pizzerias he grew up around in Chicago were an influence as well.

“(Natalie) was a huge help in getting the ingredients together and working with our distributors,” Schimek said of his fiancée and co-owner Natalie Kovach. “I more or less did the construction part of it and got the building revamped.”

The restaurant features dine-in seating, a bar with beer and wine, and an outdoor patio.

Goodfellas offers dine-in and carry-out, and can be reached at 815-257-1319. Hours are 4 to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and 4 to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

