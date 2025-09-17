Shaw Local

News   •   Sports   •   Obituaries   •   eNewspaper   •   The Scene
Illinois Valley

Streator council to vote on Morrell Street rezoning, Bowl-Mor facade grant Wednesday

Streator City Hall renovations could begin by November. Prairie Forge Group estimates the project cost at $3.3 million.

By Bill Freskos

The Streator City Council will meet at 7 p.m. Wednesday at city hall to decide on a rezoning request for a house across from Streator High School and a facade grant for the Bowl-Mor bowling alley and restaurant.

Daniel and Brian Baltazar of Baltazar Rentals LLC are seeking to rezone 110 W. Morrell St. from single-family to multifamily use to restore the property’s former use as a duplex.

The Streator Plan Commission voted to deny the request, saying the property has been a single-family home since 2004 and changing its zoning would clash with the surrounding neighborhood.

Several neighbors opposed the change, citing parking congestion and concerns about out-of-town landlords. The council will have the final say on the proposal.

The council also will consider a $15,000 facade grant for Bowl-Mor, 2416 N. Bloomington St., which recently came under new ownership.

The grant would cover more than half of a $26,500 project to replace siding on the east and south sides of the building and paint the exterior. The Plan Commission voted unanimously last week to recommend approval.

StreatorStreator City CouncilMyWebTimesIllinois Valley Front Headlines

Bill Freskos

Bill Freskos is a multimedia journalist based in the Illinois Valley. He covers hard news, local government, sports, business enterprise, and politics while contributing to Shaw Local Radio stations for Shaw Media across La Salle, Bureau, and Putnam counties.