Streator council to vote on Morrell Street rezoning, Bowl-Mor facade grant Wednesday

Streator City Hall renovations could begin by November. Prairie Forge Group estimates the project cost at $3.3 million.

The Streator City Council will meet at 7 p.m. Wednesday at city hall to decide on a rezoning request for a house across from Streator High School and a facade grant for the Bowl-Mor bowling alley and restaurant.

Daniel and Brian Baltazar of Baltazar Rentals LLC are seeking to rezone 110 W. Morrell St. from single-family to multifamily use to restore the property’s former use as a duplex.

The Streator Plan Commission voted to deny the request, saying the property has been a single-family home since 2004 and changing its zoning would clash with the surrounding neighborhood.

Several neighbors opposed the change, citing parking congestion and concerns about out-of-town landlords. The council will have the final say on the proposal.

The council also will consider a $15,000 facade grant for Bowl-Mor, 2416 N. Bloomington St., which recently came under new ownership.

The grant would cover more than half of a $26,500 project to replace siding on the east and south sides of the building and paint the exterior. The Plan Commission voted unanimously last week to recommend approval.