Jason Stubler sworn in as La Salle’s new police chief

Incoming La Salle Police Chief Jason Stubler (standing, left) chats with retiring Chief Mike Smudzinski before Stubler's oath of office Monday, Sept. 15, 2025, before the La Salle City Council. (Tom Collins)

La Salle’s new police chief is sworn in and ready to take command on Oct. 6.

Jason Stubler appeared Monday before the La Salle City Council and took the oath of office.

“It’s so super cool to come home and be the police chief here in the city of La Salle and lead the men and women of the La Salle Police Department,” Stubler said. “I see so many familiar faces back in the city, so it’s wonderful to return home with a wonderful career up in Naperville and now coming back to my hometown, where it all started.”

Stubler retired recently from the Naperville Police Department after 21 years’ service and replaces Chief Mike Smudzinski.

“We’re super excited to have you,” Mayor Jeff Grove told the new chief.