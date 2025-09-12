Somonauk, Newark, Serena, Streator volleyball score league wins: The Times Thursday Roundup

Girls volleyball

Somonauk 2, DePue 0: At Somonauk on Thursday, the host Bobcats – now 7-4 overall, 3-0 in the LTC – captured the straight-sets Little Ten Conference triumph over the Little Giants 25-5, 25-7.

Among the leaders for Somonauk were Brooke Bahrey (17 service points), Ady Werner (four kills), Shaynee King (11 points) and Payten Reyes (standout defense).

Serena 2, LaMoille 0: At Serena, the host Huskers earned a Little Ten Conference victory in straight sets, 25-5, 25-12.

Leading Serena were Rebekah Shugrue (nine assists, two aces), Kendall Whiteaker (four kills), Maddie Young (eight assists, three aces) and Anna Hjerpe (nine kills, eight digs, two serves).

Newark 2, Earlville 0: At Earlville, the host Red Raiders were defeated 25-19, 25-19 despite eight digs from Jacey Helgesen, three blocks and five assists courtesy of Audrey Scherer and six kills and seven digs off the hands of Bailey Miller.

Leading Newark (10-1 overall, 2-0 Little Ten) were Taylor Jeffers (12 assists, six digs), Morgen Hergenhahn (eight digs), Myah Wolf (five kills), Zoey Carlson (seven kills) and Rylie Carlson (seven kills).

Rochelle 2, Sandwich 0: At Rochelle, the visiting Indians (3-7) lost the nonconference affair 25-11, 25-15.

Khloe White (five assists), Alayla Harris (four kills, three blocks) and Shayla Green (seven digs) led Sandwich.

Streator 2, Herscher 0: At Pops Dale Gymnasium, the host Bulldog Spikers (8-3 overall, 3-1 Illinois Central Eight) recorded the 25-16, 25-19 triumph.

Aubrey Jacobs with six kills and a pair of aces, Alexa Barr with three aces, Ava Gwaltney with a pair of kills and as many blocks, and Kinslee Sweeden with four kills, four aces and 10 assists led the victors.

Boys golf

Sandwich 171, Hinckley-Big Rock 218: At Edgebrook, the host Indians (8-1) picked up the victory led by co-medalists Kai Kern and Nolan Oros, who both carded 40s.

Finley Taxis (45) and Brayden Ballard (46) rounded out Sandwich’s team score.

St. Bede 159, Midland 171, Woodland 178: At Lacon Country Club, the Warriors placed third paced by a 40 from Brayden Matsko. Nolan Price (44), Noah Decker (45) and either Hayden Marsinko (49) or Jaron Follmer (49) also counted for Woodland.

Morris 152, Dwight 175, Lexington 183: At Dwight Country Club, the Trojans placed second with a team scorecard of Case Christensen (42), Jack Statler (43), Blake Thetard (44) and either Cash Carter (46) or Caden Christensen (46).

Herscher 161, Streator 163: At Oak Springs, the visiting Bulldogs suffered the Illinois Central Eight Conference defeat by two strokes.

Kolden Neumann (38), Brennen Stillwell (39), Keegan Angelico (42) and Jack Studnicki (44) scored for Streator.

Boys soccer

Coal City 6, Serena 0: At Serena, the host Huskers were shut out to fall to 5-2-3 on the season.

Girls swimming

Byron 56, L-P Co-Op 38: At La Salle, Sam Nauman won two individual events – the 200-yard individual medley (2:15.14) and the 100 backstroke (1:00.9). She also swam with Dawsynn Kettman, Anna Weitl and Finley Jobst to win the 200 freestyle relay (1:47.67). Jobst added a win in the 100 butterfly (1:04.32).