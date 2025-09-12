Olivero to retire as U.S. administrative law judge

Melissa Olivero of Peru Americanannounced her retirement Thursday from the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) following almost 13 years as a judge and over 23 years as a federal employee.

Olivero is assigned to the Washington, D.C., office of the NLRB Division of Judges. Her retirement is effective Sept. 20, 2025.

“It has been my honor and privilege to serve the people of the United States as a judge, interpreting and enforcing our nation’s labor laws,” Olivero said in a statement.

NLRB judges conduct trials and evaluate evidence but also issue lengthy and complex written decisions. Olivero’s decisions were subject to review by the full National Labor Relations Board and then the federal circuit courts of appeal. Her decisions have been upheld in the D.C., Sixth, Seventh, and Eighth Circuit Courts of Appeals.

Her cases most often involved disputes between unions and employers. Other cases involved strikes, lockouts, union elections, and groups of employees threatened or disciplined for engaging in protected, concerted activity, such as advocating for better wages or working conditions. She traveled throughout the United States to hear cases.

Prior to her selection as an NLRB judge, Olivero served as a disability judge for the Social Security Administration. She was chosen from over a thousand applicants as a United States Administrative Law Judge after a rigorous and anonymous written and verbal testing process that took over a year to complete.

Olivero spent most of her legal career in public service, having previously served as a La Salle County Assistant State’s Attorney and a field attorney for the federal government. She also previously served as a military police officer in the U.S. Army, earning several commendations and awards, including the Parachutist Badge.

Olivero expressed her gratitude to her fellow judges and the attorneys and parties who appeared before her.

“I am extremely fortunate to have worked with some of the nation’s finest labor representatives,” she said. “I enjoyed the opportunity to learn about many industries and the struggles of American workers.”

Olivero resides in Peru with her husband, attorney Doug Olivero, and their two sons.