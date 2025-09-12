Jackson Mason earns medalist honors in Princeton’s win over Erie: Thursday’s BCR roundup

Princeton senior Jackson Mason watches his fairway shot on Thursday at Chapel Hill Golf Course. (Mike Vaughn)

Boys golf

At Princeton: Jackson Mason shot a 35 for medalist honors to lead the Tigers (170) to a Three Rivers win over Erie (175) at Chapel Hill Golf Course.

Cayden Benavidez (41) took second for the Tigers with Stihl Brokaw adding a 46, Noah Morton a 48, Andrew Boughton a 51 and Beckett Funderberg a 53.

Girls golf

At Mendota: Reese Reviglio (48) and Illya Jones (52) placed 1-2 to lead Princeton (213) to victory over Mendota (266) at the Mendota Golf Club.

Also for the Tigresses, Taylor Compton was third (56), Anika Hansen fourth (57), Kinsley Lott (62) and Jadeyn Klingenberg ninth (71).

Girls tennis

Mendota 3, Princeton 2: The Trojans edged the Tigresses at Princeton, sweeping both singles matches and picking up one doubles victory.

Princeton got doubles wins from Karlie Schultz and Uli Schneider 6-4, 4-6, 10-3 at No. 2 and Lilly Mabry and Piper Hansen 6-0, 6-1 at No. 3.

Volleyball

Bureau Valley 2, West Central 0: The Storm liked winning the first set 25-19 so much, they did it again to take the second.

Brynley Doty led the Storm with six kills, eight points and three aces. Also for BV, Libby Endress had five points, five digs and six assists, Emma Mussche had six points with two aces, Mya Shipp had four kill and three blocks, Brooke Helms and five points and five digs and Emily Wright had six points, two aces and seven digs.