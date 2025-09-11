Streator Plan Commission recommends $15K facade grant for Bowl Mor

The Streator Plan Commission has recommended a facade grant to help update the exterior of Bowl Mor, including siding, painting and improvements to the outdoor seating area. (Bill Freskos)

During their meeting Tuesday night, the Streator Plan Commission recommended approving a $15,000 facade grant for Bowl Mor, a bowling alley and restaurant at 2416 N. Bloomington St.

The grant will cover more than half of the $26,500 project, which includes replacing siding on the east and south sides of the building and painting the exterior.

As a requirement of the facade grant program, the work aims to give the building a refreshed look, reflecting its appearance before the 1950s.

City staff noted that the project goes beyond simple maintenance because the building, which had never been painted before, will have a new exterior look.

During the meeting, commission members talked about how the project ties into bringing back the building’s outdoor seating area, including umbrellas and canopies, which the owners plan to keep improving.

The bowling alley recently changed ownership.

After a brief discussion, the commission voted unanimously to recommend approval.

The Streator City Council will have the final decision on awarding the grant during its next meeting at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 17, at city hall.