Streator community cleanup set for parks and public areas on Sept. 18

Volunteers of all ages invited to help beautify the city

Cooper Lamps helps clean trash next to the Illinois and Michigan Canal during the 815 Day event on Thursday, Aug. 15, 2024 in La Salle. T he City of LaSalle Foundation held the inaugural community-wide Day of Service held the park cleanup at St. Mary's Park and the Illinois and Michigan Canal. The Foundation welcomes teams from businesses, nonprofits, and others, as well as enthusiastic individuals looking for an opportunity to create change in the community.

Central Church of Christ and Live Well Streator have joined forces with the City of Streator to host a citywide cleanup aimed at improving local parks, trails, and public areas. (Scott Anderson)

The Central Church of Christ and Live Well Streator have partnered with the City of Streator to host a citywide cleanup from Thursday, Sept. 18, through Saturday, Sept. 20.

The effort will focus on cleaning parks, trails and other public areas across the city.

The event welcomes groups of all sizes, ages and skill levels to participate in this community effort to enhance the city’s appearance.

Those interested in volunteering can sign up online or contact event coordinators Jessica Pastirik and Paul Webster at Central Church of Christ by calling 815-673-1581 or emailing connect@centrallive.net.

