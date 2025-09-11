Earlville volleyball tops Putnam County : The Times Wednesday Roundup

Girls volleyball

Earlville 2, Putnam County 0: At Granville, the Red Raiders moved to 4-5 on the season with a 25-22, 25-23 win over the Panthers.

Earlville was led by Addie Scherer (five kills), Liz Vazquez (six points, an ace, nine digs), Bailey Miller (five kills, six points, an ace), Audrey Scherer (seven assists, 11 digs) and Jacey Helgesen (16 digs).

Flanagan-Cornell 2, Lowpoint-Washburn 0: At Flanagan, the Falcons picked up a 25-16, 25-14 win over the Wildcats.

Richmond-Burton 2, Sandwich 0: At Sandwich, the Indians dropped the Kishwaukee River Conference match 25-12, 25-11 to the Rockets.

Sandwich (3-6, 2-2) was led by Shayla Green (six digs), Alayla Harris (three blocks), Liza Goodbred (six digs) and Rylee Huml (five digs, three serving points).

Dwight 2, Leland 1: At Leland, the Panthers (5-4) dropped a 25-20, 18-25, 25-22 decision to the Trojans.

Boys soccer

Kaneland 3, Ottawa 0: At Maple Park, the Pirates (6-3, 1-1) were shutout in their Interstate 8 Conference match with the Knights.

Serena 3, DePue 2 (OT): At DePue, the Huskers’ Easton Bucz scored twice, both assisted by Payton Twait, including the eventual game winner in overtime to defeat the Little Giants.

Justin Delgado scored the tying goal with a minute left in regulation for Serena (5-1-3, 2-0) to force extra time.

Indian Creek 8, Earlville 1: At Earlville, the Red Raiders (1-7, 0-2) dropped the LTC match to the Timberwolves.

Jeff Peterson had the lone goal for Earlville off an assist from Alvin Hernandez, while Landen Tirevold made 11 saves.

Harvard 9, Sandwich 0: At Harvard, the Indians lost to the Hornets in the KRC match.

Girls golf

Seneca 198, Coal City 230, Plano 257: At Cinder Ridge Golf Course in Wilmington, the Fighting Irish improved to 11-3 with the victory over the Coalers and Reapers.

Seneca’s Piper Stenzel claimed medalist honors with a solid 43, followed by counting scores from Cam Stecken (46), Vivienne Cronkrite (51) and Haiden Lavarier (58).

Somonauk 256, Sandwich 270: At Edgebrook Golf Club, the Bobcats picked up the dual win over the Indians.

Somonauk’s Laynie Wold earned medalist honors with a 52, followed counting scores from Aimee Kleveno (64), Madison Taylor (68) and Maddie Lecuyer.

Sandwich was led with a 60 from Brynn Butler, with Callie Kesselring (65), Olivia Holterhaus (68) and Autumn Koesler (77) adding counting scores.

Boys golf

Hall 158, Sherrard 190, Marquette 199: At Spring Creek Golf Course in Spring valley, the Crusaders fell to both the Red Devils and Tigers.

Braxton Nelle led Marquette with a 45, followed by Griffin Dobberstein (46), Sawyer Ernat (53) and Mario Bernabei (55).

Sandwich 166, Yorkville Christian 212: At Edgebrook Golf Club, the Indians earned the dual win over the Mustangs.

Kia Kern and Nolan Oros each carded 40s to share medalist honors. Finley Taxis added a 42 and Kaden Clevenger a 44.