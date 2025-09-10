BBQ-n-Blues, Jazz’N the Street festivals return to La Salle this weekend

(File photo) Shawn Koehler and Marck Bosnich of the Pork Smokers and Wolfpack BBQ groups cut ribs apart for the judges during the BBQ-n-Blues Festival on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022 in La Salle. (Scott Anderson - sanderson@shawmedia.com)

Illinois Valley families can tune up for a weekend of live music, barbecue and fun as La Salle BBQ-n-Blues and Jazz’n the Street festivals return Friday and Saturday.

La Salle Business Association President Chris Duncan said attendees to the fests can expect two nights of masterful blues and jazz music.

“Most of the performers are new again this year, and the talent just gets better and better,” he said. “We have many of the same food vendors as in years past, but we also have some new additions offering really delicious food options.”

The BBQ-n-Blues event will feature a rib cook-off, with check-in beginning at 7 a.m. Friday. Any team that sets up before will be disqualified. Contestants have until 6 p.m. to turn in their ribs, with judging beginning shortly after. Winners will be announced at 8:30 p.m. on the stage. First prize is $500, second prize is $300, third prize is $100, fourth prize is $50, and fifth prize is $50.

Friday’s event also will feature a variety of live musical acts starting with the Travis Reid Band at 5 p.m., followed by The Jimmys at 7 p.m. The Blues Beatles will close the night at 9 p.m.

(File photo) A large crowd attended the 14th annual Jazz'N the Street in downtown La Salle in 2020. (Shaw Media)

On Saturday, La Salle will host Jazz’N the Street starting at 4 p.m. and ending with a fireworks display.

The music and food-filled festival will kick off with a performance by NBT Experience Funk Band at 4:30 p.m., followed by a performance by Tammi Savoy at 6:30 p.m.

Soul 2 the Bone will take the stage at 8:30 p.m. to close out the weekend activities before a 10 p.m. fireworks show presented by the city of La Salle.

Attendees for both events will have the opportunity to taste barbecue from multiple vendors, including Haze Smokehouse, The Dog House, Big B BBQ and Mickey’s Massive Burritos.

Featured beverage vendors include signature craft cocktails from Star Union Spirits, wine from August Hill winery and a selection of domestic beers and seltzers.

New this year, Duncan said they have added some kid-friendly dirty sodas from Modern Mix and ice cream options for any youngsters who are attending.

“The weather forecast looks very promising, and we know everyone who makes it to First Street will be treated to some of the best music, food, and drink the Illinois Valley has to offer,” he said. “Best of all, entry and parking to the event are free.”

For information, visit lasallebusiness.org/events