Rooftop solar panels now OK in Utica

Utica has a moratorium on solar farms. But does that apply to residents who want to mount energy-saving panels on the roofs of their homes?

The Utica Village Board decided Monday it shouldn’t. With a 6-0 vote, the board modified the moratorium to permit solar panels on residential rooftops.

That’s not the end of the discussion on solar energy, however. Herb Klein, village attorney, said a growing body of case law and regulation will force the village to revisit the topic broadly. He anticipates broaching it at a December meeting of the Utica Planning Commission.

Separately, the village board approved a pair of lowbidsand awardedcontracts to Universal Asphalt & Excavating, Inc.

Universal submitting the winning bid ($166,175.53) for the projected funded through motor fuel taxes, and the winning bid ($385,426.66) for the projects not so funded.

“I was very happy with the bid results,” Mayor David Stewart said, signaling a likely start in the next few weeks.

In both cases, the bids were below the engineer’s estimate. The votes to award the bids was 5-0. Trustee Pete Pawlak, a Universal employee, recused himself from the roll calls.

Finally, the Market on Mill is officially finished. Village engineer Kevin Heitz said a stray punch-list item has been completed and the village board will make the final payment.