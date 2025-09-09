Shaw Local

Illinois Valley

Rooftop solar panels now OK in Utica

Village street program to begin within weeks

Utica Village Hall

Utica Village Hall (Derek Barichello)

By Tom Collins

Utica has a moratorium on solar farms. But does that apply to residents who want to mount energy-saving panels on the roofs of their homes?

The Utica Village Board decided Monday it shouldn’t. With a 6-0 vote, the board modified the moratorium to permit solar panels on residential rooftops.

That’s not the end of the discussion on solar energy, however. Herb Klein, village attorney, said a growing body of case law and regulation will force the village to revisit the topic broadly. He anticipates broaching it at a December meeting of the Utica Planning Commission.

Separately, the village board approved a pair of lowbidsand awardedcontracts to Universal Asphalt & Excavating, Inc.

Universal submitting the winning bid ($166,175.53) for the projected funded through motor fuel taxes, and the winning bid ($385,426.66) for the projects not so funded.

“I was very happy with the bid results,” Mayor David Stewart said, signaling a likely start in the next few weeks.

In both cases, the bids were below the engineer’s estimate. The votes to award the bids was 5-0. Trustee Pete Pawlak, a Universal employee, recused himself from the roll calls.

Finally, the Market on Mill is officially finished. Village engineer Kevin Heitz said a stray punch-list item has been completed and the village board will make the final payment.

Tom Collins covers criminal justice in La Salle County.