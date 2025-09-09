La Salle-Peru’s Mary Craven earns medalist honors at triangular

L-P's Mary Craven, hits toward the 6th hole on Monday, Sept. 8, 2025 at Deer Park Golf Club in Oglesby. (Scott Anderson)

La Salle-Peru sophomore Mary Craven was all smiles following her nine-hole outing during Monday’s triangular with Ottawa and Coal City at Deer Creek Golf Course in Oglesby.

Craven carded a solid 44, which included a string of seven bogies and a par, to not only earn medalist honors but also help the Cavaliers grab the win with a team score of 186. The Coalers scored a 198 and the Pirates a 220.

L-P's Quinn Mertes tees off on Monday, Sept. 8, 2025 at Deer Park Golf Club in Oglesby. (Scott Anderson)

“I play this course a couple times a year and I was in a summer league where we played at most of the courses in the area so that helps be a little familiar with courses other than our home course at Senica’s Oak Ridge,” Craven said. “I was very solid with my driver today and that’s the part of my game that I feel is most consistent. I’ve always seemed to drive the ball pretty well and that was the case today. My drives really helped set me up for good second shots.

“To be honest I don’t think there was a part of my game that I’m not happy with. I drove well, I chipped well and I putted well. My short game is a part of my game that I’ve been working hard on, so it was nice to do well with that after all the practice I’ve put into it lately.”

La Salle-Peru also had solid counting scores from Quinn Mertes (46), Lily Moorscheiser (47) and Charlie Slusarek (49).

The Cavs’ Sophia Chiu finished with a 51 and Maggie Bumgarner a 56.

Ottawa's Lila Windy putts on Monday, Sept. 8, 2025 at Deer Park Golf Club in Oglesby. (Scott Anderson)

Ottawa senior Lila Windy, who led her squad with a 51, said she felt she played a steady round and was really happy with her driver throughout the day.

“It was an average score for me today,” said Windy, who switched from volleyball to golf as a junior, saying she just wanted to play a more independent sport. “I’m not overly happy or sad. I had a few really good shots and a few bad shots, but I felt like after my bad ones I was able to put them in the past and come back with a better shot after that.

“My drives were soaring today. I was really hitting the ball well off the tee, and to be honest, driving is definitely the most consistent part for me.

“I had a tough first hole but then I felt like I had a really good stretch over the next couple of holes where I had a couple of pars and a couple bogeys.”

Ottawa's Addison Diss tees off on Monday, Sept. 8, 2025 at Deer Park Golf Club in Oglesby. (Scott Anderson)

Following Windy with counting scores for the Pirates were Addison Diss (55), Mara McCullough (56) and Ava Ramza (56).

Also, for Ottawa, Sophia Nanouski had a 57, Gwen Jimenez a 58, Skylar Nodland a 61 and Bella Borowski a 63.

Coal City's Livia Sluzberger tees off on Monday, Sept. 8, 2025 at Deer Park Golf Club in Oglesby. (Scott Anderson)

Coal City’s Livia Sulzberger paced her team with a 47, while Josephine Kline (50), Abi Rose (50) and Jackie Dodge (51) added counting scores.

Kayla Kowalski and Kylan Colabuono each posted a 52 for the Coalers.

All three teams have home matches next on their schedules as Ottawa hosts Kaneland in an Interstate 8 Conference dual on Tuesday, while L-P is home against Sterling and Coal City entertains Seneca on Wednesday.