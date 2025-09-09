AARP driver safety course to be held Sept. 15

The AARP is hosting a driver safety program at Bureau County Senior Center.

The program will take place from noon to 4 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 15 and Tuesday, Sept. 16, at the center, 16 W. Marion, Princeton. Call 815-879-3981 to register.

The AARP Driver Safety Program is a classroom and online driver refresher course designed for drivers 50 years or older. The program aims to help participants retain their driving competency.

The course will focus on how to navigate changes, reviewing driving strategies, being smart on the road, changing technology, understanding the effects of aging on driving and learning about the changes aging residents need to accept.

At completion of the course, participants will receive a certificate to present to their auto insurance company that may entitle them to a premium discount. The course fee is $20 for AARP members and $25 for nonmembers for materials and is payable to AARP. The course is free to participants who are enrolled in UnitedHealthcare Insurance.