Green Street in Ottawa reopening Tuesday

The newly completed stretch of Green Street in Ottawa on Monday, Sept. 8, after the elevation project finished weeks ahead of schedule. (Bill Freskos)

Green Street from Chapel Street north to Old Chicago Road in Ottawa will reopen to traffic at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 9, the city announced on Monday.

The reopening comes several weeks earlier than planned after crews finished the final phase of the Green Street elevation project ahead of schedule.

In a news release, Commissioner Marla Pearson thanked Green Street users and east side residents for their patience during the year-long project.

Speed limits along the route are posted and will be enforced: