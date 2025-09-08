Shaw Local

Illinois Valley

Green Street in Ottawa reopening Tuesday

Year-long elevation project finished weeks ahead of schedule

The newly completed stretch of Green Street in Ottawa on Monday, Sept. 8, after the elevation project finished weeks ahead of schedule.

By Bill Freskos

Green Street from Chapel Street north to Old Chicago Road in Ottawa will reopen to traffic at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 9, the city announced on Monday.

The reopening comes several weeks earlier than planned after crews finished the final phase of the Green Street elevation project ahead of schedule.

In a news release, Commissioner Marla Pearson thanked Green Street users and east side residents for their patience during the year-long project.

Speed limits along the route are posted and will be enforced:

  • Green Street from East Main Street north to Chapel Street: 25 mph
  • Green Street from Chapel Street north to the curve at Canal Road: 30 mph
  • Canal Road east to Old Chicago Road: 35 mph
Bill Freskos

Bill Freskos is a multimedia journalist based in the Illinois Valley. He covers hard news, local government, sports, business enterprise, and politics while contributing to Shaw Local Radio stations for Shaw Media across La Salle, Bureau, and Putnam counties.