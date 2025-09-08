Green Street in Ottawa reopening Tuesday

Green Street from Chapel Street north to Old Chicago Road in Ottawa will reopen to traffic at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 9, the city announced on Monday.
The reopening comes several weeks earlier than planned after crews finished the final phase of the Green Street elevation project ahead of schedule.
In a news release, Commissioner Marla Pearson thanked Green Street users and east side residents for their patience during the year-long project.
Speed limits along the route are posted and will be enforced:
- Green Street from East Main Street north to Chapel Street: 25 mph
- Green Street from Chapel Street north to the curve at Canal Road: 30 mph
- Canal Road east to Old Chicago Road: 35 mph