The Times area prep sports schedule for Sept. 7-Sept. 13, 2025

Marquette's Kinley Rick tips the ball in the air as St. Bede's Kijah Lucas sends it over the net at Bader Gym. (Scott Anderson)

A schedule of high school sporting events in The Times area for the coming week:

Monday, September 8

Boys golf: Ottawa, Lockport at Morris (Morris CC), Marquette at Aurora Central Catholic, Newark at Mendota (Mendota Golf Club), Serena at St. Bede (Spring Creek), 4 p.m.

Girls golf: Coal City, La Salle-Peru at Ottawa (Deer Park), 4 p.m.

Boys soccer: Serena at Yorkville Christian, Sandwich at Hinckley-Big Rock, 4:30 p.m.; Rochelle at Ottawa, 6 p.m.

Girls volleyball: Woodland at Tri-Point, 6 p.m.; Reed-Custer at Marquette, Newark at Seneca, Fieldcrest at Dwight, Flanagan-Cornell at Roanoke-Benson, Amboy at Somonauk, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, September 9

Cross country: Streator at Coal City, Newark/Serena, Somonauk/Leland at Plano, Sandwich at Johnsburg, 4:30 p.m.; Dwight, Fieldcrest in Normal U-High Invite (Maxwell Park), 5 p.m.

Boys golf: Ottawa at Sycamore (Sycamore CC), Coal City at Streator (Eastwood), Dwight at Woodland (Wolf Creek), Marquette at Somonauk (Edgebrook), Earlville at Sandwich (Edgebrook), Harvard at Sandwich (Edgebrook), Newark at IMSA (Bliss Creek), 4 p.m.

Girls golf: Fieldcrest at Eureka (Kaufman), Seneca at Heyworth, 3:30 p.m.; Sandwich, Johnsburg at Harvard, 4 p.m.

Boys soccer: Serena at IVC, 4:30 p.m.; Plainfield South at Streator, Somonauk/Leland/Newark at La Salle-Peru, 6 p.m.

Girls tennis: Pontiac at Streator, 4:15 p.m.; Ottawa at Morris, 4:30 p.m.

Girls volleyball: Leland at LaMoille, 5:30 p.m.; Pontiac at Ottawa, 6 p.m.; Marquette at Somonauk, Flanagan-Cornell at El Paso-Gridley, Aurora Christian at Newark, Somonauk at Earlville, Plano at Serena, 6:30 p.m.; Streator at Peotone, Tri-Valley at Fieldcrest, 7 p.m.

Girls swimming: Morris at L-P Co-Op, 5 p.m.

Wednesday, September 10

Boys golf: Marquette at Hall (Spring Valley), Flanagan-Cornell, Fieldcrest at El Paso-Gridley, Yorkville Christian at Sandwich (Edgebrook), 4 p.m.

Girls golf: Seneca at Coal City, Sandwich at Somonauk/Leland (Edgebrook), 4 p.m.

Boys soccer: Indian Creek at Earlville, Serena at DePue/Hall, 4:30 p.m.; Sandwich at Harvard, 5:30 p.m.; Ottawa at Kaneland, Somonauk/Leland/Newark at Hinckley-Big Rock, 6 p.m.

Girls tennis: Lincoln-Way Central at Ottawa, 4:30 p.m.

Girls volleyball: Dwight at Streator, 6 p.m.; Lowpoint-Washburn at Flanagan-Cornell, Earlville at Putnam Co., Richmond-Burton at Sandwich, 6:30 p.m.

Thursday, September 11

Boys golf: Woodland at St. Bede (Timber Ridge), Lexington, Morris at Dwight (Dwight CC), Somonauk/Leland at Indian Creek (Indian Oaks), IMSA at Earlville (Earlville CC), 4 p.m.; Streator at Herscher (Oak Spring), 4:30 p.m.

Girls golf: Somonauk/Leland at La Salle-Peru (Oak Ridge), 4 p.m.

Boys soccer: Streator at Plano, Coal City at Serena, 4:30 p.m.

Girls volleyball: Leland at Hinckley-Big Rock, LaMoille at Serena, 5:30 p.m.; Herscher at Streator, Sandwich at Rochelle, 6 p.m.; Woodland at St. Bede, Lowpoint-Washburn at Marquette, Newark at Earlville, DePue at Somonauk, 6:30 p.m.; Midland at Seneca, Putnam Co. at Dwight, Fieldcrest at LeRoy, 7 p.m.

Girls swimming: Byron at L-P Co-Op, 5 p.m.

Friday, September 12

Football: FCW at Galva, 6 p.m.; Marquette at Edgar (Wisc.), Dwight at Shelbyville, Seneca at Clinton, Fieldcrest at Tremont, Streator at Reed-Custer, Plano at Sandwich, 7 p.m.; La Salle-Peru at Ottawa, 7:15 p.m.

Boys golf: Seneca, Midland at Dwight, 4 p.m.

Boys soccer: Princeton at Earlville, 4:30 p.m.; Ottawa at IMSA, 5 p.m.; Somonauk/Leland/Newark at Elgin St. Edward, 6:30 p.m.

Girls volleyball: Newark in Williamsville Tournament

Saturday, September 13

Cross country: Dwight in P-B-L Invitational, Fieldcrest in Princeton Invitational, 9 a.m.; Ottawa, Streator, Marquette, Seneca, Sandwich in First 2 the Finish (Detweiller Park, Peoria), 9:15 a.m.

Girls golf: Sandwich at Stillman Valley Invitational (Prairie View), 8 a.m.

Boys soccer: Mooseheart at Sandwich, 10 a.m.; Ottawa at Serena, 1 p.m.

Girls tennis: Ottawa in Joliet West Invitational, 8 a.m.

Girls volleyball: Ottawa in Byron Invitational, Seneca, Sandwich, Flanagan-Cornell in Sandwich Invitational, Newark in Williamsville Tournament, 9 a.m.