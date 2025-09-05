Boys cross country: 5 to watch across The Times area in 2025

Streator’s Chase Lane sprints to the finish line at last season's La Salle County Invite in Streator. ( Tom Sistak For Shaw Media)

Here are five Times area boys cross country runners to keep an eye on during this fall season.

Streator's Chase Lane (Provided by Streator High School)

Chase Lane, Streator, sr.

Lane just missed advancing to the 2A sectionals last season by a mere 11 seconds. The Bulldogs' frontrunner posted an impressive time of 19:16 at the Morris Early Bird to start the season.

Ottawa's Connor Medina (Provided by Ottawa High School)

Connor Medina, Ottawa, fr.

The Pirates' rookie had an impressive start at the Morris Early Bird, finishing 18th in a time of 16:42.6. Look for Medina to have more and more of an impact as the season progresses.

Somonauk's Landin Stillwell (Brian Hoxsey)

Landin Stillwell, Somonauk, sr.

Stillwell is the reigning Times Boys Cross Country Runner of the Year after a state medal-winning 21st place in a personal record time of 15 minutes, 15.7 seconds – 30 seconds better than his previous mark – to become the first Bobcats runner to capture all-state honors.

Marquette's Mackinnley Thompson (Provided by Marquette High School)

Mackinnley Thompson, Marquette, jr.

The Crusaders top runner, Thompson finished 34th in 19:48, just short of a sectional berth at the Class 1A Seneca Regional last season and started this fall strong with a 61st-place finish in 19:26 at the Morris Early Bird.

Seneca's Callum Wright (Provided by Seneca High School)

Callum Wright, Seneca, so.

Wright is expected to be one of the top runners for the Fighting Irish this fall after placing 18th (19:05) at last season’s Class 1A regional. He started this campaign finishing 53rd in 18:55 at the Morris Early Bird.