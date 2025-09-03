Wanted: Designs for Mendota’s pavilion

Got a design for Mendota's forthcoming pavilion? Mendota wants to hear it. Annie Short, Mendota Project Director, presides over a Wednesday, June 12, 2024, press conference across from the Amtrak station in Mendota. There, a blighted property is to be cleaned up and then house a pavilion. (Tom Collins)

Got an idea on what Mendota’s forthcoming pavilion should look like? Reimagine Mendota is accepting proposals until Sept. 8.

Monday, the Mendota City Council announced design ideas may be emailed or dropped off at City Hall. Alderwoman Vicki Johnson encouraged residents to visit the city’s website and learn more about the project.

“We’re getting some really good feedback and comments on our Facebook page,” Johnson said.

As previously reported, Mendota acquired $1.3 million in federal help to clean up the blighted two-parcel site that included a dry-cleaning business and farm implement/auto parts retailer.

In its place will go a community gathering space and bandstand called the Pavilion on Main, which will beautify downtown and potentially spur downtown growth.

But Mendota residents won’t see the pavilion constructed any time soon.

“The most optimistic timeline is 2026, but I’m going to say 2027,” Mayor David Boelk said. “There are lots of pieces of the puzzle to be moved around before we break ground.”