The Times 2025 girls cross country preview capsules

Coach: Dan Heaver (7th season)

Top returning runners: Riley Thrush, sr.; Makenzie Blazys, sr.; Haley Solan, sr.; Taylor Brandt, sr.; Teagan Cole, sr.; Ailey Harstad, jr.; Halle Loza, jr.; Zadie Ortiz, jr.; Kenleigh Fowler, jr.; Quinn Wilkinson, jr.; Georgia Kirkpatrick, so.; Sophia Hart, So

Key newcomers: Leah Ferrantino, so.; Jazmine Adams, so.; Elizabeth Arnold, fr.; Kai Berry, fr.; Ocean Fowler, fr.

Worth noting: The Pirates return four of last year’s varsity returners to provide a strong foundation for a group that may be smaller in numbers this year but big in potential. Kirkpatrick was a sectional qualifier last season and heads a determined group of harriers that includes Blazys, Harstad, Hart, Thrush, and Solan. Newcomers Ferrantino, Arnold, Berry, Adams and Fowler are expected to push for varsity spots along with returning veterans, giving the squad a mix of leadership and fresh energy as they look to climb back into sectional contention. “With depth and hungry veterans leading the way, the team is looking to make noise this fall,” Heaver said.

Coach: Devin Doty (1st season)

Top returning runners: Izabelle Dean, sr., Giselle Guadarrama, jr., Luca Trammel, so.

Worth noting: Guadarrama and Trammel had strong showings at the Morris Early Bird, the former running the course under a minute faster than in 2024 and the latter improving her time by over five minutes from last season. Doty says Dean has been battling an injury since last season, yet she remains dedicated to supporting her team. “We graduated several seniors last year, resulting in a smaller team this season,” Doty said. “However, the athletes we have are dedicated and show up ready to put in the effort at every practice. I’m thrilled to see the progress our talented runners will make as the season unfolds.”

Coach: Mary Schiltz (2nd season)

Top returning runners: Mackinnley Thompson, jr.

Key newcomers: Cecilia Reynolds, fr.

Worth noting: Marquette has a roster of two, but lots of drive and enthusiasm. “Our runners are very driven, and it’s been exciting to watch them develop in just the first couple of weeks of practice,” Schiltz said. “I am proud of each runner’s commitment and the progress they’ve already made, and I look forward to seeing their continued growth throughout the season.”

Coach: Kim Foster (8th season)

Top returning runners: Lily Mueller, sr.; Lila Coleman, sr.; Ruthie Steffes, sr.; Juile Mueller, jr.

Key newcomers: Taylor Schaefer, so.; Talia Jenkins, fr.

Worth noting: Foster says while the team is small in numbers that the talent is there from top to bottom. “Lily is solid and Julie, Lila, and Talia will pack together to help our girls team tremendously,” Foster said. “We should see some big improvements for Ruthie and Taylor as well as they continue to improve. Lily started the season with a career PR at the Morris Early Bird Invite with a time of 20:12. Talia will make an impact on the team and I think she will be consistent throughout the season and should be my No. 2 on the girls side. Taylor is another new addition who will also make an impact. As she increases her mileage and gets her pacing down, I think we will be racing with Ruthie rounding out our girls team for scoring.”

Coach: Brian Long (2nd season)

Top returners: Sunny Weber, sr.; Emily Urbanski, sr.; Karlee Henkins, sr.; Kayla Kressin, jr.

Top newcomer: Isla Stevens, jr.; Jessica Rios, fr.

Worth noting: Weber is set for the final run of a spectacular high school career. As a junior Weber won the distance triple crown, winning the Class 2A cross country state championship and then sweeping the 3,200 and 1,600-meter titles at the state track and field meet. The Indians return four of their top seven runners with Weber, Urbanski, Henkins and Kressin. “We are excited to be in 1A this season and to see how we compete with the schools that are similar in size,” Long said. “We have been working very hard this summer, and we look forward to seeing the hard work pay off.

— Josh Welge contributed to this report

Coach: Chad Kuehnl (2nd season)

Top returning runners: Macy Gochanour, sr.; Emma Martyn, sr.; Torgun Hovey, so.

Top newcomers: Emry Conroy, sr.; Khloe Nussbaum, fr.; Taylor Brauch, fr.

Worth noting: Gochanour was Fieldcrest’s top runner at the regional to help the Knights qualify for sectional as a team. Martyn was the Knights’ fifth runner in both postseason races. “The goal is to make a return to sectional,” Kuehnl said. “However, with a younger and largely novice team, the primary goal is to instill a ‘front-row seat effort’ mentality in the ladies to help develop their endurance, pacing and an overall strategic running strategy.” Kuehnl said he thinks Gochanour – who doubles as a volleyball player – could contend for a state berth. “Macy Gochanour has the skillset, natural athletic ability and the raw drive to hopefully advance state,” Kuehnl said.

— Kevin Chlum contributed to this report

Coach: Sam Freitag (4th season)

Top returners: Junia Johnson, jr.; Emma Rominski, jr.

Worth noting: Rominski was a sectional qualifier last fall. “While our girls team is small, they are dedicated to the team and the sport, which makes them invaluable,” Freitag said.

Coach: Ashley Monroe (1st season)

Top newcomers: Anna Creps, jr.; Kenzie Doss, jr.

Worth noting: The Norsemen will field a team for the first time the fall.