Girls cross country: 5 to watch across The Times area in 2025

Ottawa's Georgia Kirkpatrick runs at last season's La Salle County Invitational at The Eastwood Golf Course in Streator. ( Tom Sistak For Shaw Media )

Here are five Times area girls cross country runner to keep an eye on during this fall season.

Seneca's Lila Coleman (Provided by Seneca High School)

Lila Coleman, Seneca, sr.

Coleman finished 13th at the Class 1A regionals, 61st at sectional and 197th at the state finals for the Fighting Irish last season. She finished 28th at the Morris Early Bird meet to begin this season.

Fieldcrest's Macy Gochanour (Scott Anderson)

Macy Gochanour, Fieldcrest, sr.

Gochanour finished 18th at the Seneca Class 1A Regional last year to help lead the Knights to advancing to sectionals as a team. She then placed 91st at the Rock Alleman Sectional.

Ottawa's Georgia Kirkpatrick

Georgia Kirkpatrick, Ottawa, so.

Kirkpatrick placed 27th at the Morris Class 2A Regional and 55th at the Metamora Sectional last season for the Pirates. She finished 18th at the Morris Early Bird meet.

Seneca's Lily Mueller (Provided by Seneca High School)

Lily Mueller, Seneca, sr.

Mueller finished 15th at the 1A regional, 48th at the Rock Island Alleman Sectional and 196th at the state meet in Peoria. She placed 12th at the Morris Early Bird meet.

IHSA Girls State Track & Field Sandwich's Sunny Weber (Tiffany Blanchette/Tiffany Blanchette)

Sunny Weber, Sandwich, sr.

As a junior Weber won the distance triple crown, winning the Class 2A cross country state championship and then sweeping the 3,200 and 1,600-meter titles at the state track and field meet for the Indians. She already has a dominating victory at the Morris Early Bird meet under her belt this season.