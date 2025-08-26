Streator’s Brennen Stilwell wins Bulldogs Invitational in a playoff

Streator's Brennen Stillwell, hits toward the third hole during the Streator Bulldog Invitational on Monday, Aug. 25, 2025 at Eastwood Golf Course in Streator. (Scott Anderson)

Streator junior Brennen Stilwell found himself in new situation during Monday’s Streator Bulldogs Boys Golf Invitational at The Eastwood.

Stillwell and Prairie Central’s Easton Friedman finished regulation with even-par 72s to force a playoff.

“I had never been in a playoff before, and I’m not going to lie, I was pretty nervous,” Stillwell said.

Stillwell, who had already posted an eagle and birdie on No. 1, scored another birdie on the playoff hole to claim the individual championship.

Streator junior Brennen Stillwell (Brian Hoxsey)

“I just wanted to hit a good tee shot, but I kind of popped it up, so it wasn’t really long, but it was in the fairway,” Stillwell said. “I had just gotten a new hybrid club this past weekend, and when I walked up and saw my lie and distance to go, I just knew that was the club I was going with. I was confident with what I was going to do.

“Then I hit my best shot of the day, to 10 feet, from 220 yards out and two-putted.

“I felt like I played well. I was really just hitting greens and then two-putting for pars. I guess I just played steady.”

Ottawa won the event’s team title for the fifth straight time, posting a 309, with the Bulldogs second with a 312 and the Hawks third with a 317. Illinois Valley Central was fourth with 362, La Salle-Peru placed fifth with 365 and St. Bede sixth with a 373.

Ottawa's Colt Bryson, hits toward the third hole during the Streator Bulldog Invitational on Monday, Aug. 25, 2025 at Eastwood Golf Course in Streator. (Scott Anderson)

Senior Colt Bryson led the Pirates, carding a 74 to claim third place on a scorecard tiebreaker with teammate Jacob Armstrong.

“I played here in the summer, and the greens were really holding everything but that wasn’t the case today,” Bryson said. “I found I had to land the ball about 10 yards short. I really had to grind today.

“I felt like I hit the ball well off the tee and had a couple of nice approach shots when I needed them. I had a couple of shots I’d like to have back, but overall, I felt like I played a pretty solid round.”

Ottawa also received counting scores from Bryer Harris (6th, 76) and Logan Cottingham (85).

Streator’s Jack Studnicki finished fifth with a 76, Kolden Neumann seventh with a 78, and Brody Elias added an 86.

L-P's Adan Chiu, hits toward the third hole during the Streator Bulldog Invitational on Monday, Aug. 25, 2025 at Eastwood Golf Course in Streator. (Scott Anderson)

La Salle-Peru’s Adan Chiu led his team with a 78, good for eighth place. But the highlight for the junior was recording a hole-in-one on No. 16, a 141-yard par-3.

“I hit a 9-iron, and I bladed it,” Chiu said with a bashful smile. “It actually wasn’t a very good shot. But it took two bounces up onto the green and went in. I went from totally frustrated with my tee shot to just excitement. I’m still kind of in disbelief.

“I felt like I played a pretty good round. My putting and irons were good, but my driving was off. My putter saved me a bunch of strokes today.”

The Cavaliers’ scoring was rounded out by Geno Argubright (87), Grady Sandor (93) and Dominic Bidasio (107).

St. Bede was led by Zach Husser’s 87, with Gavin Lamboley (90), Ty Carls (97) and Caden Carls (99) adding counting scores.