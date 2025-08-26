Marseilles High School Class of 1975 celebrates 50-year reunion

Members of the Marseilles High School Class of 1975 pose for a photo during their 50-year reunion. Front row, kneeling from left: Jim Corley, Kyle Bault, Debbie Gage Wheeler, Jan Sobinsky Kercheval and Wilbur “Craig” Hougas. Second row, standing from left: John Callahan, Lora Outman Clark, Paula Sutton Heaton, Jill Bailey Lowe, Marcia Hepner McGowan, Roberta “Bert” Allen Brockman, Nancy Wright Maltas, Carla White Elliott, Amy Farmer Swaar and John Budnick. Third row, standing from left: Vicki Nicholson, Robert “Bob” Rice, Dan McGowan, Mark Sharp, Mark Teele, Tricia Karr, Chris Smith Moe, Debbie Greer Blodgett and David Decker. Back row, from left: Randy Rafferty, Jerry Hicks, Darryl “Cajun” O’Neale and Robert “Bob” Williamson. (Photo Provided By Ruth Sutton-Egofske)

The Marseilles High School Class of 1975 came together to celebrate 50 years since graduation.

Classmates kicked off the reunion with a tour of the Seattle Sutton Marseilles Museum before gathering in Sutton’s backyard for music, food and sharing old memories.

The golden anniversary celebration gave classmates a chance to reconnect, swap stories, and enjoy a throwback soundtrack of 1970s hits.

In a news release, Sutton said seeing everyone together again was “fantastic,” noting how special it was to catch up on each other’s lives after five decades.

Classmates from Marseilles High School’s Class of 1975 socialize in Seattle Sutton’s backyard during their 50-year reunion celebration. (Photo Provided By Ruth Sutton-Egofske)