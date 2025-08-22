Bureau Valley’s ‘Meet the Storm’ set tonight

Bureau Valley High School will hold its 2025 Meet the Storm Night tonight with introductions of all activities and athletes for the 2025 fall sports.

There will be a meal provided for coaches and athletes from 5:15 to 6 p.m. provided by the BV Sports Boosters.

The cheer and dance team will perform the school fight song following the National Anthem at 6 p.m.

Following an administrative welcome and booster club announcements, introductions of the fall athletes and activities will be held.

Mandatory parent meetings with coaches will be held from 6:30 to 7 p.m. with football meeting in the auditorium, volleyball in the Storm Cellar, golf in Mr. Longeville’s Room 418, cheer in Mr. Lind’s room 417, dance in Mrs. Wilt’s room 443 and the marching band in the band room.