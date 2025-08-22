Illinois Valley

7 ticketed in Mendota for underage alcohol sales

Mendota Police Department and Illinois State Police ticketed seven Wednesday, Aug. 20, for allegedly selling alcoholic beverages to underage customers.

The agencies conducted a joint investigation into the illegal sale of alcohol to underage persons, the departments said in a press release. Those cited include:

  • Shannon D. Russell, 38, of Mendota (Rosati’s Pizza and Pub)
  • Marla Castro, 31, of Mendota (Frankie’s Tavern)
  • Andrew S. Abbott, 52, of Mendota (Fitzer’s)
  • Anthony Anu, 36, of Mendota (Mobil Gas Station)
  • Paul A. Drees, 66, of Mendota (Lakeside Liquor)
  • Ethan A. Brown, 29, of Mendota (Casey’s General Store)
  • Luz E. Arteaga, 56, of Mendota (Arteaga Liquor)
Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois