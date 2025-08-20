Beck’s Oil proposal, Oakland Park soccer fields to be voted on Wednesday night

The Streator City Council is set to vote Wednesday at 7 p.m. on a redevelopment deal with Beck’s Oil to replace the former Immaculate Conception Catholic Church with a gas station, convenience store and car wash. (Derek Barichello)

The Streator City Council will meet Wednesday at 7 p.m. to consider the Beck’s Oil proposal, along with a vote to add soccer fields at Oakland Park in Streator.

Council members are expected to vote on a redevelopment agreement with Beck’s Oil, which would demolish the former Immaculate Conception Catholic Church and build a gas station, convenience store and car wash in its place.

Under the proposed deal, Beck’s Oil would invest about $11 million total in the site.

The city would reimburse up to $2.57 million through a “pay-as-you-go” tax increment financing arrangement – essentially meaning the company would be repaid over time from a share of new property taxes the project generates, with no upfront city money.

During the special meeting last week, officials said demolition of the historic church is a significant part of the cost.

The council will also consider adding new soccer fields at Oakland Park and creating an adult co-ed soccer league, following a recommendation from the Streator Park Board last week.

There will be a public comment period before the meeting begins for input on both projects.

If approved, both projects could move forward later this year, with demolition at the church potentially beginning this winter.